Deepika Padukone teaches us how to burn those extra calories gained this Christmas

Actress Deepika Padukone who recently got hitched with the love of her life Ranveer Singh has been an inspiration to many. Right from speaking on issues like depression, choosing her on-screen roles with utmost care to setting fitness goals, the lady is a pure gem. Now, Deepika’s trainer shared a video of her in which we see her working on her speed agility quickness. FYI, speed and agility training is designed to basically work on your leg and core muscles, as well as the tendons in your body.

In the video, Deepika is seen in a white loose t-shirt and track pants ready for the regime which is truly an inspiration for all the lazy souls out there who find reasons to not exercise. In case you've binged on a lot of calories this Christmas, Deepika is here to the rescue. The leggy lass of Bollywood is also known for her fit bod and she has time and again proved her dedication for the same by indulging into pilates and other sweaty exercises. You go, girl, as being healthy and fit is the need of the hour and DP promoting the same is sheer goals.

After her marriage, Deepika is going to produce and act in a film titled Chhapaak which will revolve around the story of a brave acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. So is this workout a prepping up session for the same role? Well apart from that, on the personal front, rumour has it that the actress will be going on a small honeymoon vacation with Ranveer Singh post Simmba's release.