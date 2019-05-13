Disha Patani can dance like a butterfly and kicks like one too

Divya Ramnani May 13 2019, 9.12 pm May 13 2019, 9.12 pm

The national crush of India – Disha Patani - is making waves because of her upcoming movie Bharat, which co-stars Salman Khan as well. But if there’s something other than Disha’s films that keeps her fans engaged, it has to be her Instagram feed. From some of the most sensual Calvin Klein posts to sharing her workout routine, Patani makes it a point to keep her followers entertained. The fact that Disha Patani is a fitness freak is not really a secret and she leaves no chance to flaunt her super-hot body.

The babe often undergoes rigorous training sessions and after trying her hands on boxing and trapeze, the Baaghi girl is now experimenting with kicks. Disha took to her Instagram and shared a video wherein she could be seen performing the butterfly kick. While her caption says that she is trying to learn the workout, the video suggests otherwise. Disha not only pulled off the B-kick effortlessly, but she also made it look very easy. P.S. Do not try this at home!

Have a look at Disha Patani’s video here:

Well, Disha is not a big fan of sweating it out on a treadmill or on the spin-cycle. So she makes it a point to balance out with dancing, kickboxing, gymnastics or weight training on a regular basis. Her back-to-back training videos make us wonder if the Baaghi girl is prepping for the Olympics. LOL! Just like Patani, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, too, is a huge fitness enthusiast.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is currently gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in the pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on May 5, 2019. Other than that, the actor will also be seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.