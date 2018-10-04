Evergreen Anil Kapoor's fitness regime looks mean

It may be safe to say that actor Anil Kapoor is ageing in reverse and we’re sure we aren’t the only ones with that opinion. Anyone who has seen the man would vouch for the same. The fabulous zeal to live life to the fullest is contagious. The actor is well past 60 but there’s nothing senior citizen about him. A recent workout video of the actor is proof of evidence to everything you’ve just read.

He’s taken the #FitIndia challenge and shared a video in which he’s working out on an exercise bike. Oh my! Doesn’t he look fabulous. In fact, fabulous would be an understatement here. At that age, to possess that level of fitness is just commendable. This reminds us of Akshay Kumar’s #FitIndia challenge on a bicycle. The actor who is known to be a martial arts exponent and a disciplinarian left us amazed with his fitness video and now as Anil Kapoor too joins the league, we are rendered speechless. The man’s clearly giving Akki great competition.

Speaking of his work commitments, he was last seen in Fanney Khan that starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Next on his plate is Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.