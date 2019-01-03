Harshvardhan Kapoor makes his 'bathroom selfie' public and it's a guilty pleasure for sure!

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor are well known faces from the showbiz. But when it comes to their family member Harshvardhan Kapoor, the lad loves to be low key. His recent appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show also saw him speaking less and putting his point in as subtle a way possible. Yes, he ain’t a powerhouse like sister Sonam and Rhea and jhakaas like his daddy Anil Kapoor but as they say, we all come with their own strengths and weaknesses, and Harshvardhan is a hotness personified boy. Why do we say so? Well, not us but his latest private bathroom selfie is LIT.

Well, hold your horses and do not go wild, as the sexy picture shared by Harshvardhan isn't NSFW and it isn't leaked either. Going by the picture all we can say is that the boy has surely worked hard on his body. In the picture, we see Kapoor is flashing his alluring body and it's surely setting goals for all the couch potatoes out there. Harsh's physique is really toned and you'll not be guilty to see this private picture! The actor shared the picture with a teasing caption, “A very private bathroom selfie taken some time ago just became very public.”

In case you want to see more. Here are some more hot pictures of Harsh from his Instagram profile which will set your mood on the right track.

View this post on Instagram Spot the vice in the picture! A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Oct 17, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

Motivated enough to hit the gym ASAP, we are for sure!