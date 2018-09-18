Kriti Sanon's workout bestie is a very special man

Our B-Town celebs love their fitness sessions and spare no chances of sharing them online. Kriti Sanon has posted a workout video but what caught our eye was that she was not alone. She has her make-up artist accompanying her as they together workout under the tutelage of their instructor.

We loved the caption and the video is so damn relatable! It actually makes us pull our bestie along for our next workout sessions too. Don’t you agree? Speaking of Kriti, the lady is gifted with a slim and tall frame, making us super envious of her.

Sanon has been enjoying her current phase in the movies, especially post the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi that saw her in a lead role opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. Speaking of her upcoming movies, she will be seen in the multi-starrer comic caper, Housefull 4, that also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. She will also be seen in Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan, Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh.

Clearly, the actor is on a professional roll, while, on the personal front, there were rumours of her proximity to her Raabta co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, but recent reports suggest that they broke up.