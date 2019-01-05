Malaika Arora and future sis in law Janhvi Kapoor are here to make you hit the gym!

B-Town rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s love-affair is currently the talk of the town. The two have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their alleged relationship until now, but their regular public appearances are more than enough to prove that they’re together. And now, from what it seems like, Malaika is bonding quite well with her future sister-in-law Janhvi Kapoor as well! The fitness freaks were spotted going through intense workout sessions in a video recently shared by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

Both actors can be seen sweating it out at the gym beside their trainer as they carry out a resistance workout and some squat exercises. A part of Namrata’s caption read, “This workout was intense! I think we all loved it! Moving together, staying strong together, achieving our goals together.” In the video, svelte beauty Malaika can be seen donning a white and blue tracksuit, while Janhvi is seen in a pair of black leggings and purple sports bra.

A couple of days ago, Malaika was seen doing a roll-back exercise on a Cadillac performer and the video will motivate you to hit the gym instantly!

Are you motivated to burn it out already? Stay tuned for more fitness updates from your favourite celebrities.