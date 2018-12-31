Malaika Arora is saying a goodbye to 2018 by giving us some fitness goals

There’s no doubt that Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses we have in B-Town. The actress has a body to die for but mind you, she trains hard for it. Well, even while bidding adieu to 2018 Malla is giving us some fitness goals. Malaika, who now herself owns a yoga studio, posted a picture in which she is doing a handstand. The actress is accompanied by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and she too is doing a handstand.

By the way, she has used the hashtag, #mondaymotivation in her post and Malla’s picture will surely make you hit the gym and lose some fat before you party and hog on some calories on New Year's Eve. This reminds us that Arjun Kapoor mostly comments on Malaika’s such #mondaymotivation posts, but well he is yet to give his opinion on this one. Talking about Malaika and Arjun’s relationship, they are yet to officially confirm it. But their public appearances are enough for us to understand that they are more than just good friends.

Well, let’s hope that in 2019 too Malaika keeps giving us some fitness goals and motivation so that even we go and hit the gym and be fit like her.