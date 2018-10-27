Naomi Campbell is ageing like fine wine!

British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who also happens to be one of the most successful models in the world, made her mark into this industry in the 90s and since then there is absolutely no stopping her. Till date, Naomi has managed to keep herself someone as lean, as fit and as good as a younger model today.

In order to maintain herself, she follows an extremely strict diet along with a heavy exercise regime. Don’t believe us? Here’s a video from Naomi’s Instagram feed where she is seen doing some intense lunges and that too with weights, whoa! Do y’all believe she is 48 years old? We love how this lady is ageing like fine wine and kicking some a** out there!

The model credits her lifestyle as a big reason behind her strength and success. Apart from diets and exercises, she regularly partakes in yoga, detoxes and healthy eating. Naomi, who was a part of the Empire cast, had featured in a song titled ‘Nothing but a number’, and it totally fits the lady!

Well, if there’s someone who gives Naomi a run for the money, it is the stunning Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old American singer is a huge fitness freak and never leaves a chance to flaunt her abs.

View this post on Instagram Current birthday situation... yup photo credit : @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

We adore both these beauties and hope that they continue to inspire us all!