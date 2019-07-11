Ranjini Maitra July 11 2019, 9.16 am July 11 2019, 9.16 am

A few days ago, Ram Kapoor stunned everyone as he shared a photo of his transformed self. The actor has lost oodles of weight and is almost unrecognisable in his shrunken version. Further, he also shared a before and after picture that truly testifies to all the hard work that has gone behind the weight loss. In a conversation with Mirror, Kapoor shared that it wasn't a professional requirement but a personal call to be fitter and healthier.

"I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25–30 kgs. I decided that if I wanted to achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year." he said.

View this post on Instagram Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on Jul 7, 2019 at 12:08am PDT

But how did he make it possible? That's a question many of us were pondering over. The actor also gave away the diet and workout tricks that he followed, to achieve the enviable result.

"As soon as I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And at night, just before sleeping, I do cardio. I eat limited food during a period of eight hours. For the rest of the 16 hours, I don’t eat anything at all. I have given up dairy, oil, most carbs and sugar. I have given up normal food as I know it," he said.

Through a career that spans through decades, Kapoor has been a part of numerous TV shows, Bade Acche Lagte Hai probably being the most popular among all of them. He is also often seen doing character roles in films. However, to take a break from all work commitments for six long months must not have been an easy decision.

"It is a hard decision to stop working completely for such a long period. I have been an unhealthy man for the last 10 years of my career. At some point, I had to decide to get healthier. Once I made that decision, my health became my priority and my career took a back seat — at least for the time being," he added.