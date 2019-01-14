Randeep Hooda’s throwback MMA training video is hard core motivation

Randeep Hooda is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors we have in the industry. With movies like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Kick, Highway, Sarbjit and many more, he has made a mark as an actor. The actor is quite involved in sports, especially Horse Polo and we got to know about it through his Instagram posts. Recently, to give some Monday motivation to his fans, the actor posted a throwback video of himself where he is training for mixed martial arts.

Randeep is seen showing off some martial arts moves and we must say he is quite good at it. We wonder if this video is from his training session for the movie Do Lafzon Ki Kahani in which he played the role of a boxer. Even in Sultan, where he had a cameo, Randeep played the role of an MMA coach. By the way, Randeep’s body is also something that would make all his female fans go weak in their knees and his male fans would be hitting the gym soon.

Meanwhile, Randeep is busy with the shooting of his international Netflix film Dhaka in which he will be sharing screen space with Chris Hemsworth. We are looking forward to this one.