Samantha Akkineni does heavy weightlifting like a boss, video inside

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 10.40 pm May 23 2019, 10.40 pm

The oh-so-gorgeous Samantha Akkineni is among one of the most successful, fashionable and fittest actors down South. Samantha, who has been a part of various blockbusters, is currently basking in the glory of her latest film Majili co-starring her husband, Naga Chaitanya. Well, if there’s something apart from her films that keeps the Akkineni girl busy, it has to be her love for fitness.

The Super Deluxe actor makes it a point to hit the gym on a regular basis and give us some serious fitness goals. In a video shared by the beautiful Samantha on her Instagram story, she gave fans a sneak peek into her intense workout session. In the clip, a focused Samantha could be seen lifting some heavyweights as she geared to squat it out. Kudos to such dedication, Samantha!

Have a look at Samantha’s workout video here:

In the past, Samantha Akkineni opened on the secret behind her toned body and fit lifestyle. She said, “I do a lot of weights and I burn a lot of energies with those. I definitely have my protein shake which is vegan and I love that and a snack or so, or eggs or peanut butter. The one thing we all tend to ignore that's the worst part. Because when you aren't hydrated, it shows on your skin and lips and your energy levels. Drinking water is the most important thing.”

She added, “I still struggle to get to the gym. It's something that you know, well as an actor, you're forced to go to the gym, but when you see the results and when you know the high of after it's done, the adrenaline rush, it makes you happy. You are organized and you have that time and it's for yourself and it becomes therapy."