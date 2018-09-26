Sonakshi Sinha’s pool headstand will keep you on the edge

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying a holiday in Maldives and has been sharing pictures from there on Instagram. The actress is surely making the internet go crazy over her holiday. Recently, Sona posted a picture in which she is performing a headstand and it surely is making our jaws drop. While a headstand is no big deal for the actress, the Dabangg babe had a different challenge to face.

So, Sona did the headstand at the edge of a pool and the challenge for her was to ensure she doesn’t fall into it. And she aced it like a boss. There was a time when Sonakshi was written off for being on a heavier side and here she is giving us some fitness goals. The actress is surely an inspiration for people who are aiming to be fit.

When it comes to films, Sonakshi will next be seen in Kalank which is slated to release in April next year. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be seen in Dabangg 3 which is also slated to release next year.

8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazSkhan, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ❤️ see u in #dabangg3 next year!!! pic.twitter.com/Z8oFHqRGnQ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 10, 2018

A few days ago when Dabangg completed eight years of its release, Sonakshi had tweeted about announcing the third instalment.