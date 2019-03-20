Fitness Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how he approaches weights at the gym Debanu Das March 20 2019, 8.55 pm March 20 2019, 8.55 pm

The former governor of California was popular long before he took up office. Arnold Schwarzenegger had a name for himself, winning the Mr Universe title at the age of 20. He is also known for starring in a number of films. However, Schwarzenegger is probably best known as one of the most important characters in the history of bodybuilding and even now, continues to work out with weight. To say this man knows about pain, would be an understatement. In a recent video, Schwarzenegger explained his approach to weightlifting.

When asked about his pain threshold, Schwarzenegger looked cool and composed, saying: “I think it’s like with everything. There’s a point when you do exercises or training or reps, when you feel some pain in your muscles. The trick really is are you able to go and break through that, and can you go and make friends with the pain – because it’s inevitably, going to happen.” The Terminator star went on to add that once the burning sensation intensifies on the muscles, a lot of people just put down the weights.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger explains his approach to #weightlifting - make friends with the pain: pic.twitter.com/ewceOtAh1g — Graham Bensinger (@GrahamBensinger) March 19, 2019

‘The trick really is, is like Muhammad Ali always said whenever I asked him “How many sit-ups did you do?” and he said, “Well, I don’t really start counting until it starts hurting.” That’s where the action is,’ said Schwarzenegger.

Arnold is best known for his roles in Conan the Barbarian, and the sequel, Conan the Destroyer. He is also credited for his performances on The Terminator series, Predator and Commando. Arnold is also a registered Republican and his political views were often in contrast to notable Hollywood stars.