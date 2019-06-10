Rushabh Dhruv June 10 2019, 3.07 pm June 10 2019, 3.07 pm

The Calvin Klein girl of the internet, Disha Patani has been setting the social media on fire with her back-to-back sexy pictures. The actor has been making waves ever since her dream Bollywood debut in 2016 which was with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, there has been no looking back for Disha as she went on to star opposite Jackie Chan in her Hollywood debut film Kung Fu Yoga in 2017. After 2018's Baaghi 2, she is currently seen grooving with Salman Khan in Bharat. Not just this, the girl also has 21.9 million followers on her Instagram. Whoa!!!

While we all know that Disha is a fitness freak and her Instagram is filled with workout videos, her recent video makes us believe that she can surely give beau Tiger Shroff a tough time and we ain’t kidding. In the video, we see Patani lifting weights. She seems to be prepping for her next movie Malang. If you are looking out for some motivation to hit the gym then Disha's strength training video where she is seen attempting a deadlift by lifting 63 kgs is something to look for.

Have a look at the video shared by Disha Patani below:

Amid the success of Bharat, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Disha spoke about how due to the age gap, she might not get a chance to work with bhai again. "Ali sir called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don’t know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script," she recalled.