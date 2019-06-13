Shashi Sunny June 16 2019, 11.24 am June 16 2019, 11.24 am

Actor and TV personality of MTV Roadies fame, Rannvijay Singha who is a fitness icon for the youth, is readying for his next show which according to sources is a diet and fitness programme. The TV star is hence on a professional diet management plan with Delhi based nutritionist duo Nmami and Moon Moon Agarwal. National hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran also depends on the sisters for achieving his fitness goals. Nmami, who was Manushi’s nutritionist during the Miss World days is the co-founder of Nmami Life along with her sister Moon Moon. The sisters have also had cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former Australian captain Michael Clarke as their clientele in the past.

Moon Moon Agarwal says, "The idea behind the conceptualization of Nmami Life was to be able to cater to masses and classes alike with the right nutritional guidance and focusing on healthy food choices. The celebrity diets as it may be called just happened as the journey progressed and took its own leap."

Refusing to reveal Rannvijay’s fitness regimen as it is confidential at the moment, Nmami Agarwal, explains, "It’s really a challenge but one obstacle that the celebrities have to cope with is their erratic work schedule and travel plans, which can be impromptu sometimes. So, it is essential to focus on a travel nutrition plan alongside a healthy home-made meal plan. Travelling can limit your food choices or maybe the cuisine one is fond of. In addition to this, the pre and post workout meals are equally important to achieve the ideal weight.”