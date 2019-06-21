Rushabh Dhruv June 21 2019, 5.09 pm June 21 2019, 5.09 pm

June 21 marks International Yoga Day across the globe. It's the day to adopt healthy living and vouch to get back in shape. And when it comes to healthy living, how can we miss the celebrities. Right from Bollywood celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra to cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and more, all have shared videos and pictures on their Instagram celebrating the Yoga day.

First, let's talk about the babe from Bollywood who has been promoting a healthy lifestyle from quite some time now. Shilpa, whose IG is flooded with tips and tricks to stay fit took to social media to post a video of her as she conducted a yoga session with CISF, CRPF and NCC cadets.

Then we have veteran actor Anupam Kher performing some asanas on the yoga day.

Happy #InternationalYogaDay to you all. “Let your whole body breathe.” Says my yoga teacher #ManglaDuggalJi. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/s0th2dnEcj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 21, 2019

And here is Parineeti Chopra flaunting how flexible she is!

Here's how Bipasha Basu has turned into a yogini!

While B-town celebs were busy flashing their toned body and flexibility this yoga day, Twinkle Khanna bought a twist to the Yoga.

I started practising 15 years ago and though it took almost 7 years to kick in-tore down established neural patterns to form the ones that fit the life I have now-largely due to doing my pranayama and meditation every day. These two books have been invaluable #yogaeverydamnday pic.twitter.com/NIMwFDrz8v — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 21, 2019

Not just Bollywood celebs, even a few cricketers took to their social media accounts and shared their pictures. Now, we know how the Men in Blue are so fit on the field all the time. Check out some posts below: