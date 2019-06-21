June 21 marks International Yoga Day across the globe. It's the day to adopt healthy living and vouch to get back in shape. And when it comes to healthy living, how can we miss the celebrities. Right from Bollywood celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra to cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and more, all have shared videos and pictures on their Instagram celebrating the Yoga day.
First, let's talk about the babe from Bollywood who has been promoting a healthy lifestyle from quite some time now. Shilpa, whose IG is flooded with tips and tricks to stay fit took to social media to post a video of her as she conducted a yoga session with CISF, CRPF and NCC cadets.
Time: 7 am Where: Gateway of India What a huge turnout , No better way to celebrate #internationalyogaday than practicing it with the CISF ,CRPF and NCC cadets and officials.. The high point.. we continued with the session notwithstanding the Rain.. A true celebration 🧘🏾♂️ Happy international Yoga day instafam.. Start today.. if you haven’t already . #peace #yoga #motivation #yogasession #happy #gratitude #practice #gatewayofindia #pranayama #lifestylemodification
Then we have veteran actor Anupam Kher performing some asanas on the yoga day.
And here is Parineeti Chopra flaunting how flexible she is!
For flexibilty, strength and mental peace 🧘♀️ I love yoga 💕 #InternationalYogaDay
Here's how Bipasha Basu has turned into a yogini!
Happy #internationalyogaday 🙏 Loved what @sadhguru said- Yoga is not just about twisting and turning... it’s about existing in union with the rest of the creation🙏 Have a wonderful practice🙏Have a wonderful day🙏
While B-town celebs were busy flashing their toned body and flexibility this yoga day, Twinkle Khanna bought a twist to the Yoga.
Not just Bollywood celebs, even a few cricketers took to their social media accounts and shared their pictures. Now, we know how the Men in Blue are so fit on the field all the time. Check out some posts below:
Yoga helped me in being present in the moment. It's a blessing. There's nothing more important than being aware & being comfortable of one's now. #yogaday2019 #internationaldayofyoga2019 #applewatch
During my school days my mom use get sad knowing that I was made to stand on d bench with my hands up, ONLY coz I was caught having lunch during English period 😌🙈. But today, on #yogaday , seeing this pic, she is a proud mom. वक़्त वक़्त की बात है, क्यों @seema_gambhir जी?
This #InternationalDayOfYoga, find a better and healthier version of yourself. 🧘🏻♂
