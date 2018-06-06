For all the busy people, you may soon have an extra hour in the day

Mumbaikars work the longest hours cites a study. Even then, work gets delayed, making you wonder about a day with more than 24 hours. For those of you who wish for it, things are about to get brighter. Geoscientists are of the opinion that the days on earth are getting longer.

Over the course of a billion years, the moon has been moving away from the earth, resulting in the blue planet moving slowly over time. Around 1.4 billion years back, the moon wasn’t as far from the earth and days used to be just 18 hours and 41 minutes. Presently it is 24 hours and there’s no sign of it reducing. The earth’s movement is reportedly affected by celestial bodies exerting their forces on it. The forces from these bodies determine the changes in the Earth’s rotation.

Stephen Meyers of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and co-author of the study explained in a statement, “As the moon moves away, the Earth is like a spinning figure skater who slows down as they stretch their arms out.”

Professor Meyers and his team successfully assessed from a layer of rocks, the geologic records captured by it. Using the data they were able to identify changes in the Earth’s rotation, orbit, and distance from the moon throughout history. It also helped them find out how the length of the day increased.

Next time you stay back in office for long hours, blame the moon!