Ford teases EcoSport Storm 2018 in Brazil

Ford’s EcoSport is likely to make an entry this year with a new variant. The new look of the EcoSport Storm 2018 was recently teased by the company for its Brazilian markets. The pictures show the vehicle in a silver and black colour scheme with major design changes inside as well as outside.

It seems like the design language for the EcoSport Storm 2018 appears to be inspired from the company’s F-50 Raptor. The revamped front section has a dark grille with Ford badge. The bonnet has black strips running across it, and also around the fog lamps.

The sides have black stickers on them with Storm written on them. The car also features black rear view mirrors and handles, black roof rails and tracks, darkened tail lights and alloy wheels sporting a dark finish. There are air vents present near the A-pillars of the car.

The images of the car show the use of blacks in several areas. The dashboard and steering section is completely black but the instrument section has orange accents. Backrests on the front seats also feature the Storm badge.

The car will feature elements similar to the Titanium variant which includes an electronic sunroof, a touch-screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and SYNC3, seven airbags etc.

The Storm will include a four wheel drive – something the EcoSport lineup hasn’t had before. The car will sport a Direct Flex 2.0 engine with 170hp and 202Nm max torque on petrol and 176hp and 221Nm torque on ethanol. There’s also a six speed auto-gearbox.

The Ford EcoSport Storm 2018 is estimated to be around Rs 17.92 lakh to Rs 19.92 lakh.