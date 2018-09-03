Forget filmmaking, Karan Johar is a style guru!

He is quirky, supremely stylish, witty, a gossip churner (all on a good note) and whatnot, Bollywood’s nepotism ka baap (we love him for this) wears many hatke titles with total panache. Karan Johar, who has hit the headlines due to an episode from a new chat show with Anaita Shroff Adajania has gone went viral. But let’s take a break from the controversial part, as Karan on the latest cover of Man’s World magazine is a style god to take notes from.

On the mag, Karan is flashing a sophisticated vibe and his sleek, gelled hairdo is what each man on planet earth should follow ASAP. Donning a black graphic tee, paired with black pants, we are crushing over his Tommy Hilfiger chequered/gingham trench coat, and those huge-cum-cool lacy boots are to die for. Must say, people might term Karan’s fashion sense as a way to grab limelight, but we do not think so. Instead we feel that among the few stars in Bollywood he is the one who promotes androgynous styles to the core.

Talking about the mag, the cover reveals the many moods of Karan Johar. As mentioned above, in the chat show titled as Feet up with Stars, Karan was the first guest on the show, where he went on unfiltered and revealed about his sex life, fatherhood and much more.

Anyways, coming back to the cover, KJo is a stylish godfather and yes we know you can’t agree more to this!