Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Look on fleek with style tips from our Bollywood divas!

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival filled with a lot of enthusiasm and is finally here. Apart from the sweet modaks and beautiful Ganpati idols, the upcoming 11 days should also be quite a fashionable one, right? Fret not, as we are here to give you a few tips on how to amp up your style this Ganpati, with an aim to turn many heads, courtesy Bollywood.

No one comes to our mind than Madhuri Dixit when it’s about desi attire. Golden saree, green blouse and fragrant gajras is what you need if you are planning to wear nine yards.

If a saree is not on your mind, worry not, as Sonam’s purple ghara-choli can serve as your #StyleInspo.

If you are the one who does not like to play it safe, then Shraddha Kapoor is here to your rescue you.

Who said you can’t look sexy in desi apparel? A palazzo pant with a long strappy top is all you need.

Hina Khan’s this look being our favourite, it's time to bookmark it ASAP guys! *those danglers are love*

Last but not the least its Gauhar Khan who is here to teach you how to go loud with colour, yet not look gaudy.