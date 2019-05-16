  2. Lifestyle
Gauri Karan, the designer mommy!

Lifestyle

Gauri Karan, the designer mommy!

Gauri Karan is currently on her way to Chandigarh and other cities with her baby, husband and Nainika as part of the Blender’s Pride fashion shows.

back
Blender's Pride fashion showschandigarhGauri karanNainika

within