Gauri Karan, the designer mommy!

Shashi Sunny May 16 2019, 8.09 am May 16 2019, 8.09 am

Gauri, of designer sisters Gauri and Nainika, was spotted lunching with family and friends at the newly opened Papaya at a South Delhi mall last week. The petite young designer who was dressed in a pristine white flouncy top and wide pants was glowing with happiness as she carried her three-month-old daughter Ava on her mom and baby outing. The cute three-month-old, dressed in white just like her mom was in a great mood and seemed to enjoy all the attention she was getting as she gurgled and cooed with happiness in her mom’s arms. The designers, in fact, do a bespoke kid wear line by request only and we can be sure that baby Ava is going to be one of the best-dressed babies on the social circuit. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter Aradhaya had also worn a G&N outfit some time ago which was a hit on social media.

Gauri, who married Congress politician Ghulam Nabi Azad’s London educated son, Saddam in October last year, says she is delighted to become a mom and managing the little one was a joy. She added she was back at work just a month and a half after her baby and that luckily since she was her own boss, she could manage both the baby and her work by simply carrying the little one to work! And husband Saddam is great support.

The designers are known for their red-carpet gowns which have been worn by top stars like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Lisa Haydon and many others. Gauri presently is on her way to Chandigarh and other cities with her baby, husband and Nainika as part of the Blender’s Pride fashion shows to showcase their latest resort wear collection. This is certainly one fashionable mom-about-town!