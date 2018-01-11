German Playboy magazine features transgender model for the first time

For the time ever, a transgender model will feature on the January cover of the German edition of the Playboy magazine. 21-year-old Giuliana Farfalla will be seen topless as is the tradition for Playboy magazine in Germany. Farfalla is a well-known personality after featuring in a popular reality TV series Germany’s Next Top Model. She shared the cover with her followers on Instagram.

Let it Snow ❄️ A post shared by Giuliana Farfalla (@giuliana_farfalla) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said on Tuesday that putting Giuliana Farfalla on the cover topless, as is customary for such magazines in Germany, was in line with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s tradition of being “resolutely opposed to all forms of exclusion and intolerance.” Boitin says Farfalla is a “wonderful example of how important the fight for the right to self-determination is.”

Happy to be here ✨ A post shared by Giuliana Farfalla (@giuliana_farfalla) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:00am PST

The issue hits newsstands on Thursday but Farfalla posted the cover image to her Instagram account on Tuesday, saying, in German, “My dears, I’m on the latest Playboy cover and I’m very proud of the result.” Farfalla, born Pascal Radermacher in the south-western German city of Breisgau, said that early in her childhood she felt she was in the wrong body. She underwent gender reassignment surgery at the age of 16.

This isn’t the first time Playboy has championed the inclusion of transgender models. In October last year, Ines Rau became Playboy magazine’s first ever transgender Playmate of the Month for November 2017 on the cover of the US edition.​