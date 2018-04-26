Germany has a new obsession, refugee and hijab porn is now a thing

Germany recently agreed to harbour as many as 10,000 refugees in the country. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the refugees would be part of a resettlement programme in the country. She had previously agreed to fix the number of refugees at 200,000. While Germany may have welcomed these refugees, on the ground they’re experiencing a serious issue that involves pornography.

A report by Vocativ states that Google searches for ‘refugee porn’ have been on the rise. That’s really not a good sign for country boasting of receiving over a million refugees. The recent trends also show that besides refugee porn, there is a growing interest in ‘hijab porn.’ The demands have resulted in studios created to film such material. Some refugees such as Antonio Suleiman have become popular across the internet after they’ve turned into porn stars. Reports claim that the German populace ‘crave refugee porn because they want to see refugees further humiliated.’

It has been reported that Germans go on ‘power trips’ and the trend is gradually catching up in countries such as the US. The German chancellor had opened up the country’s borders for people trying to escape from the ongoing wars in the Middle East and northern Africa. The influx of refugees in Germany has also led to an increase in criminal activities since 2015. Reports claim that the number of violent crimes reported increased by 10.4 percent.