Giant Trump Chicken sails around San Francisco, and it’s cooler than Trump baby

A 33-foot balloon replica of President Donald Trump resembling a chicken dressed in prison stripes set sail from the San Francisco Bay on a boat. The Trump chicken has the President’s signature hairstyle and frown, and was transported on a boat called the Alcatraz Prison Transport. The location is not too far from Alcatraz Island, which housed a high security prison that was later closed in 1960.

Unlike the Trump baby blimp that was made famous by protesting Londoners, Trump chicken has a name. In a direct jibe to Trump, the structure is named Prisoner 45, referring to Trump being the 45th President of the United States.

'Trump Chicken' Dressed As Prisoner To Set Sail



Besides the oversized chicken, the Alcatraz Prison Transport had a banner asking the president to release his taxes. According to reports, this is something very common among US politicians but Trump so far, hasn’t done anything of the sort.

A fundraising campaign was set up and according to a page titled Send President Chicken off to Jail, onlookers can “mock and squawk and swear like you’ve never sworn before in a proud expression of your First Amendment right. Bring your friends. Make some signs and banners. Wear costumes. Dance. Everyone remember we’re still free.”