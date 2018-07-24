home/ lifestyle

Giant Trump Chicken sails around San Francisco, and it’s cooler than Trump baby

First published: July 23, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Updated: July 23, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

A 33-foot balloon replica of President Donald Trump resembling a chicken dressed in prison stripes set sail from the San Francisco Bay on a boat. The Trump chicken has the President’s signature hairstyle and frown, and was transported on a boat called the Alcatraz Prison Transport. The location is not too far from Alcatraz Island, which housed a high security prison that was later closed in 1960.

Unlike the Trump baby blimp that was made famous by protesting Londoners, Trump chicken has a name. In a direct jibe to Trump, the structure is named Prisoner 45, referring to Trump being the 45th President of the United States.

Besides the oversized chicken, the Alcatraz Prison Transport had a banner asking the president to release his taxes. According to reports, this is something very common among US politicians but Trump so far, hasn’t done anything of the sort.

A fundraising campaign was set up and according to a page titled Send President Chicken off to Jail, onlookers can “mock and squawk and swear like you’ve never sworn before in a proud expression of your First Amendment right. Bring your friends.  Make some signs and banners. Wear costumes. Dance. Everyone remember we’re still free.”

tags: #Alcatraz Island #Alcatraz Prison Transport #news #Others #President Chicken #Prisoner 45 #San Francisco #Trump Baby #Trump Chicken #United States #world

