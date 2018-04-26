Gmail’s new design lets you self-destruct emails, a sidebar and more

A significant design overhaul of Gmail was in the works for some time and leaked screenshots made their way to the internet. The screenshots were convincing enough to believe that the changes would be applied soon. Last night saw Google rolling out the changes to its popular email service. While many of the changes that were spotted on the leaks are not (yet) applied, a number of them made it through. The updated Gmail interface looks nothing like before, but at the same time, regular users will still feel at home.

When you sign in, by default the old design shows up. To change to the new one, head over to the settings cog and select Try the New Gmail option. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

Better interaction with emails

It is now easier to work with emails and their attachments. Simply hovering on a mail will reveal a new set of menus that lets you archive, delete, mark as read, or even snooze the email without opening it. Attachments no longer show up as paperclips, but pop up on the thread, letting you download them without opening the email.

Snapchat features in your email

If you share data with someone and you don’t want it to be shared or forwarded, copied, downloaded or printed, Gmail has you covered. The new confidential mode prevents recipients from sharing data with others. It also lets you self-destruct emails. You can also add two-factor authentication to your emails so the recipient gets a passcode through text message to open it. Of course, nothing can stop someone from grabbing a screenshot, but this is a welcome move.

Google Tasks and sidebar

April 25 saw more than just Gmail’s redesign. Google launched Tasks, a mobile app. On the web version of Gmail, a sidebar on the right allows access to G Suite apps such as Calendar, Keep, and Tasks.

Smart replies are back

If you’ve used the Gmail app, you must have come across contextual replies after opening an email. They’re finally available on the web version.

Nudges

Gmail will notify you of emails that you’ve overlooked.