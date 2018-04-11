Google Assistant received 4.5 lakh marriage proposals in India

Google Assistant is going steady with the Indian populace. It has finally learnt the art of speaking in Hindi, making it easier for Indians to speak to the virtual assistant. Speaking at a product launch, Rishi Chandran vice-president, product management, Google Home said, "Google Assistant is available in India in Hindi and English. It has increasingly become popular in India." After helping people order pizzas and hailing cabs, the Assistant is now on the receiving end of marriage proposals.

Chandran said at the event that the Assistant received 4.5 lakh marriage proposals from India. Google Assistant was launched last year and it is available on any smartphone in the country that runs Android. The Assistant is what runs the Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers which were launched today. The speakers are voice activated and come with Google Assistant built in.

Voice input technology is becoming increasingly common these days and a number of devices implement this technology. Most virtual assistants are quite capable of understanding natural language and can reply to the context accordingly. The Google Home is priced at Rs 9,999 while the Home Mini is priced at Rs 4,999.

The Google Home speakers have an interesting Broadcast feature, which allows users to send voice messages to other Google Home devices. Though the Home and Home Mini are launched in India, a bigger speaker called the Home Max, will not be released in India. The smart speakers also connect to Netflix, Saavn, Gaana etc along with Google's YouTube and Google Play Music.