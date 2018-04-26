Google confuses India’s first PM with Narendra Modi, find out why

The internet doesn’t disappoint if you’re up for random searches but today an interesting development caught the attention of a billion people. Google is one of the most popular search engines on the planet for a reason – the ability to churn out the most relevant and correct answers. But when netizens searched online for ‘India’s first PM’, the search giant had other ideas.

Google correctly displays the answer showing a Wikipedia link on the top, mentioning it was Jawaharlal Nehru. But instead of Nehruji’s picture beside it, we have… yes, you guessed it – Narendra Modi! The goof-up resulted in Congress social media in charge Divya Spandana to lash out at Google.

Things got more interesting when the little brief of the article showed up beside the image. The text mentioned Nehru in bold and briefed people about him being the country’s first prime minister. To those unaware, it would be easy to confuse Modi with Nehru.

It doesn’t end there. Googling for India’s first finance minister shows Arun Jaitley’s image labeled as Shanmukham Chetty.

Google even confused India’s first defence minister Baldev Singh, with Nirmala Sitharaman, the current minister holding the position.

Needless to say, many were baffled and several users took to Twitter to voice out. Some even tagged Google to ask what was going on.

Speaking to News18, Killer Features' Associate Editor Ivan Mehta said, “Google searches are showing Wikipedia articles as the first result. But it is fetching the thumbnail/picture of the latest minister. Google would need a small fix for this.”