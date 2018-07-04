Google honours Hubert Cecil Booth, best known to create the vacuum cleaner

Google honoured British engineer Hubert Cecil Booth with its trademark doodle on his 147th birthday. Booth is the inventor of the vacuum cleaner and the animated doodle shows him cleaning up a rug and putting on his hat in a cool fashion. Booth is also credited with the invention of the ferris wheel.

Born in Gloucester, England in 1871, Booth enrolled at the Central Technical College in London, after completing his education at the Gloucester County School and Gloucester College. He had completed a three-year course in civil and mechanical engineering.

Following his college days, Booth joined Maudslay Sons & Field in London as a civil engineer. While there, he worked on engines and bridges for battleships, as well as large ferris wheels in London, Paris, and Vienna for amusement parks.

When Booth designed his vacuum cleaner, it was the first of its kind. Other existing models simply blew the dirt away, but his model did the opposite. By sucking in the dirt, this proved to be a better way to get things cleaned. His device was powered by petrol and was horse-driven. It was too big to be brought inside a building but had the same principles as the modern ones. The machine was nicknamed Puffing Billy.

In 1899, Booth designed a steel factory in Belgium, before setting up a consultancy practice in London. Booth passed away on January 14, 1955 in England.