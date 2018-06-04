home/ lifestyle
Google rejigs its website, sparks fear of the end of tablets

First published: June 03, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Updated: June 03, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Android tablets have seen a steady decline for quite some time now. As consumers stayed away from them, their production lessened. An update on Android’s official website sent industry insiders to a tizzy. Many claimed that the Android tablet is nearing a slow death. The update itself was not drastic and subtle enough to be overlooked.

The official Android website had only five sections as opposed to the usual six. The Tablets section went missing. Manually typing in the URL for the Tablets took you back to the homepage. The declining interest in Android tablets has been highlighted in a report by Digitimes Research which claimed that 33 million tablets were shipped in the first quarter of 2018. This means a 28.2 percent fall on a quarterly basis, causing experts to believe that Google gave up on Android tablets.

Prior to Google removing the Tablets section, it listed devices sporting pretty old hardware, such as the Nvidia Shield Tablet and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2. After a keen user tweeted to Google's SVP for Platforms & Ecosystems, Hiroshi Lockheimer about the missing link, he replied, clarifying things. Lockheimer said that it was a bug on the website which has now been fixed.

In case Google does stop supporting Android tablets, there’s still hope for people who like big screen devices. Chromebooks support Android apps and in 2018, the first Chromebook tab was released. It is possible that instead of Android powering Google’s tablets, it may soon be Chrome OS.

On the other hand, Apple still dominates the tablet scene. Reports mention that the company will be launching an improved iPad Pro this year, besides new iPhone.

