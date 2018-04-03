Google sets launch date for Home, Home Mini in India for April 10

Tech giant Google is gearing up to launch its Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers in India on April 10. In a tweet, Google teased the arrival of the products in the country. The launch of Google’s smart home solutions comes months after Amazon launched its smart home solution in India – the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus.

Get ready to #MakeGoogleDoIt, at home too. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JuNvt3cpFE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 2, 2018

While Amazon’s smart speakers are powered by its own artificial intelligence called Alexa, Google Home is powered by Google Assistant.

Google Assistant learns your voice and takes commands from you. Besides playing music and reading out the news, the smart home solution from Google allows you to set up alarms, order food, organise your tasks and answer queries that you’d normally search for on a browser. To add variety to the device, Google Home has a number of interchangeable bases. The smart speakers are Wi-Fi enabled.

Google Home Mini is a lot like the Amazon Echo Dot and the availability of Google’s smart speakers can pose significant competition to Amazon’s Echo line-up. While there is no pricing information about any of the devices, it is estimated that the Google Home will come at Rs 8,400 and the Home Mini will retail for Rs 3,200. There is also no confirmation about whether devices will be available online or from offline stores.