Gordon Ramsay accused of 'cultural appropriation' by an Asian food critic

Rushabh Dhruv April 16 2019, 12.14 pm April 16 2019, 12.14 pm

British chef, restaurateur, writer, television personality, food critic and more; Gordon Ramsay wears many positive tags with a huge smile. Unfortunately, Ramsay’s London restaurant has become a topic of discussion for all the wrong reasons. The restaurant is being defamed for the cultural appropriation right after an Asian food critic accused the celebrated chef of tokenism, the media reported on Monday. As per a report in CNN, Ramsey's restaurant is on the verge to launch Lucky Cat later this year, whose promotional material conveys it as ‘an authentic Asian Eating House and vibrant late-night lounge, inspired by the drinking dens of 1930s Tokyo and the Far East.'

It so happened that at the preview of the same eatery last week, food critic Angela Hui claimed that preparing to launch the restaurant ‘was nothing if not a real-life Ramsay nightmare.’ Sharing her thoughts on the Eater website, Hui said she was "the only east Asian person in a room full of 30-40 journalists and chefs" and adding that the aura of the same was "more seedy nightclub than Asian eating house". In a back-to-back savage post made to Instagram, the screenshots of which were embedded in the review, Hui further expressed that she could only "drink through the pain that is this an Asian' event". In another, she added, "Japanese? Chinese? It's all Asian who cares."

Well, Ramsay did not keep calm and has hit back at the review in an IG post, saying that "despite the very positive feedback from guests" he had to call out "one offensive response from the night". He went on to claim in the post how Hui is unprofessional for publishing a "slew of derogatory and offensive social media posts" in her social channels. "It is fine to not like my food, but prejudice and insults are not welcome," the celebrity chef added.

Looks like there's a war in the Kitchen guys!