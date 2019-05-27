Happy 85th, Mr Bond!

Shashi Sunny May 29 2019, 4.23 pm May 29 2019, 4.23 pm

The much-loved writer Ruskin Bond just turned 85 with a befitting celebration. He brought in his eighty-fifth birthday by putting in a rare appearance at a book store in his hometown Mussourie and cutting a cake, besides signing his latest book for his fans who simply couldn’t have enough of him. It was a cherished opportunity for his fans, young and old, to meet the hugely popular author who now prefers to spend most of his time at his home in the hill town. Bond's adopted family with whom he stays, joined him in the celebrations at the bookstore.

His new book ‘Coming Round the Mountain’ is part three of Ruskin Bond’s award-winning memoir for children (following ‘Looking for the Rainbow’ and ‘Till the Clouds Roll By’). This is Ruskin’s story of growing up, of friendship and goodbyes, set against the backdrop of India’s independence and it is the first time Ruskin Bond has penned his experiences about his time during the independence year.

It an evocative and poignant, a spirited and optimistic tale of which Ruskin Bond says, “In the first of these short memoirs, looking for the Rainbow, I had described the two years I had spent with my father when I was just nine years old. He was forty, serving in the Royal AirForce during World War II. The scene was New Delhi and the years 1941 and ’42, with Indian independence just around the corner. It was a happy time for me, ending abruptly with the loss of my father.

In the next book, Till the Clouds Roll By, I described the sudden change in my circumstances and the effort I had to make to adjust to a new and very different life with my mother and stepfather.

And now in Coming Round the Mountain, I have dwelt on my school days, in particular, one memorable year, 1947, during which a lot of things happened to me and around me. The making of friends; the loss of friends; the country’s freedom and its division; changes everywhere . . . But there was one constant— my love of books, and an inclination for putting things down on paper. And it was this that gave me the confidence and self-belief to take on the uncertainties of living in a changing world. ‘Be true to yourself,’ my father always told me, ‘and if you are true to yourself, you will be true to others.’

At 85, with many more stories he wants to share with the world, the author is certainly following his father’s advice!