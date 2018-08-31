Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Here’s how Raju ban gaya gentleman

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.45 pm April 09 2019, 4.45 pm

Rajkummar Rao happened to the Indian film industry just when it was waking up to talent that didn’t belong to its gene pool. The national award winner has proved time and time again that he is a talent that can’t be ignored and while we can discuss that till the cows come home, here’s a look at another side of the actor; his style game. Raju (he would hate us for that) turns 34 today, but after 8 years in the industry, he’s also turning heads with his style game.

A yellow hoodie along with a faded denim paired with cool looking sneakers, swag toh hai!

Plain is boring! Amp up your style game just like Rajukmmar by going the floral way beneath the suit.

And if you thought dark shades are all clichéd. Nah man, chequered can steal the thunder!

Even while freezing, Rajkummar can’t go low when it’s about looking good!

Quirking it up with a graphic tee and simple pants!

And look what we found, Rajkummar’s love for the Fedora hat!

Cool, casuals, eccentric but at the same time simple is how we would describe Rajkummar’s style sense. Btw, Happy 34rise and shine!