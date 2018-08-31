Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Here’s how Raju ban gaya gentleman

Rajkummar Rao happened to the Indian film industry just when it was waking up to talent that didn’t belong to its gene pool. The national award winner has proved time and time again that he is a talent that can’t be ignored and while we can discuss that till the cows come home, here’s a look at another side of the actor; his style game. Raju (he would hate us for that) turns 34 today, but after 8 years in the industry, he’s also turning heads with his style game.
A yellow hoodie along with a faded denim paired with cool looking sneakers, swag toh hai
!
#Repost @officialhumansofbombay . . . “Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir–I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me. It wasn’t rosy though–I didn’t get work after I came to Mumbai. I only got small jobs–I’d be like the 10th person standing in a random newspaper ad! I made 8-10k a month–but there were days when I didn’t have money & I’d call my friends saying, ‘Can I come over to eat?’ Giving up wasn’t an option. There was never a plan B. I was constantly on the hunt for auditions–I met with countless ADs & casting directors. They would call me in for small roles & I’d try to convince them to let me audition for the bigger parts–I was turned down. But I wasn’t demotivated. I persistently followed up with Atul Mongia till he finally called me to audition for Love Sex aur Dhokha. A week went by & I hadn’t heard back–that’s when I questioned, ‘Will they call?’ Then it happened...everything I worked for culminated in that one moment. I was at home when I got the most important call of my life. The words were, ‘Ho gaya, you got the film!’ I fell to my knees, cried & called my mom. The movie released & that’s when the doors opened. But I’ll tell you a stand out moment–it was sometime after Queen. I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special–I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like? What’s ironic is, that the people who in the beginning weren’t interested in me for a lead role–today offer me films. I’m the same actor, the same person, but now I’m offered the roles. I’ve believed in my craft, even when things weren’t going well. I just knew–I put it out in the Universe & attracted it. Remember, no matter what anyone says, no one will believe in you, the way YOU do–so hustle & let the Universe do the rest.”
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
Plain is boring! Amp up your style game just like Rajukmmar by going the floral way beneath the suit.
#Omerta day today.
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
And if you thought dark shades are all clichéd. Nah man, chequered can steal the thunder!
Styled by @anishagandhi3 in a @czarbyprimaczar suit for #APSA2017.
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
Even while freezing, Rajkummar can’t go low when it’s about looking good!
#tb #Berlinale #Newton -7degrees 🎬💫💥😍
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
Quirking it up with a graphic tee and simple pants!
#fun
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
And look what we found, Rajkummar’s love for the Fedora hat!
#NEWTON #22ndSeptember @ishabhansali with @repostapp When summer meets fall. @rajkummar_rao promotes his upcoming film, Newton wearing: Floral shirt - @selectedindia @selected_homme Linen suit - @hm Leather sandals - @wcfco Reflectors - @prada @sunglasshut Assisted by - @bhoomikka #summer #fall #linen #floral #white #rajkumarrao #newton #suit #dapper #sharp #picoftheday
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
#Newton22sep #Repost @ishabhansali Boy gone retro. @rajkummar_rao promotes his film at a college in an '80s mood, wearing: Shirt - @selectedindia Tee - @hm Denims - @celioindia Boots - @clarksindia Belt - @superdryindia Assisted by @bhoomikka #retro #1980sfashion #1980s #cool #mensfashion #mensstyle #picoftheday #rajkummarrao #fedora #hawaiinshirt #hawaii
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
Cool, casuals, eccentric but at the same time simple is how we would describe Rajkummar’s style sense. Btw, Happy 34th,
rise and shine!
I’d risk the fall just to know how it feels to fly-Anonymous. Up in the air with @rohanshrestha for @filmfare. Styled by my dear @ishabhansali.
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on