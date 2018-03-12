Happy International Womens Day! Google goes Doodle with #HerStoryOurStory

Search giant Google wants women across the globe to share their stories. So if you have logged on to Google today you have probably already paid a visit to it's Doodle section that celebrates the International Women's Day in a unique way. The rather popular section, an interactive feature, tells stories by 12 female artists. Includes artists from India and Pakistan. Stories about women from varying social and economic backgrounds make up for this rather impressive bouquet.

From our homepage, to search trends and more, here's how we're celebrating women’s voices around the world on #IWD2018 → https://t.co/9ipKUttSOE pic.twitter.com/poay1HHBPw — Google (@Google) March 8, 2018

Google has invited artists Tunalaya Dunn, Kaveri Gopalakrishnan, Anna Haifisch, Isuri, Saffa Khan, Laerte, Estelí Meza, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Philippa Rice, Francesca Sanna, Chihiro Takeuchi and Tillie Walden share their work this International Women’s Day and are encouraging other women to do the same with #HerStoryOurStory.

While Women's Day has been celebrated for more than 100 years now in the US and many European countries there was never a particular date set for celebrations. In 1975 during the International Women's Year the UN started officially started celebrating the day on 8th March.