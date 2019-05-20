Harmeet Bajaj and Kiran Riyaaz Amlani new label Anaya finds favour with divas

Shashi Sunny May 20 2019, 6.03 pm May 20 2019, 6.03 pm

A well-respected name in Delhi’s fashion and social circles, the genteel Harmeet Bajaj who took a hiatus from the fashion world for some time is back. After a brief run with her earlier label Bian, she has launched a new fashion label ANAYA with Mumbai based Kiran Choudhury Amlani (wife of Riyaaz Amlani of Impresario who own the popular restaurants like Smokehouse Deli, Social and the legendary Prithvi Café among others).

Harmeet has been a successful choreographer for some of the biggest designers, NIFT fashion professor and also an accessories designer cum textile developer! Kiran Amlani a non-practicing lawyer, she says is a dear friend who shares a common heritage of Lahore and pre-Independence Punjab as well as a similar aesthetics. What resulted then was a line of chic and stylish apparel that draws inspiration from a love of old fabrics, laces, thread work, embroideries and weaves for both bridal couture as well as a luxury pret’ collection.

In spite of the low-profile existence, the clothes, high on understated chic are in demand both in Mumbai and Delhi. Among those who drop into the shop are actress Shriya Saran and Fleur Xavier from Mumbai. While Fleur picked up an outfit to wear at a friend’s wedding, Shriya picked up a three-piece ethnic suit by Kiran. Delhi’s choosy hi- fliers like Sujata Asomull and businesswoman Priya Paul too are happy shoppers at the Defence Colony studio. Harmeet says this current venture will be a much more niche and bespoke experience for discerning fashionistas who truly care about the best craftsmanship, fabrics, and tailoring. For now, she will be running the show from her own place and they will rely on word of mouth publicity for the brand. Aspiring fashionistas can barely wait for the next collection to hit the stores.