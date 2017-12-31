Here are 17 best games released in 2017

It pretty easy to forget things, even if they were incredible. Stuff might just slip out of your head - just like that. But looking back, we can say that 2017 has been a great year for games. In this post we bring you a list of some of the best games that were launched in 2017.

Divinity: Original Sin II

Divinity: original sin ii achieves an excellent balance of gravitas and lightheartedness which was often missed from its predecessor. The script is also impeccably written, with everything from the descriptions of the narrator to custom responses for specific races being fully voiced. The best part? This level of detail extends to the side quests as well.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 comes with updates that gives you a far better gaming experience over the original. Right from the start, there’s a ton of stuff that you can do. The game has four regions for you to explore and introduces you to each one as you go on. At each location, there's a host of activities to choose from, including story-like adventure missions, loot dungeons leading to hidden areas of the map, and public events and patrols.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon’s premise is a big mystery that begs to be solved. The questions raised by the protagonist and the primitive, machine-infested open world she stalks around, keeps you guessing. Horizon often gets bogged down because of clichéd dialogues, but the broader ideas it dwelves at, ie the nature of creation, for example - are very ambitious.

Super Mario Odyssey

Odyssey looks like a successor to the Mario 64 and Sunshine line of 3D Marios, but it is much more than that. It almost seems to be directly inspired by its predecessors in its characters, music and mechanics. But it also has a lot of new stuff as well, like fusing classic-style 2D gameplay with the 3D world and includes new features to add constant variety to Mario’s abilities and exploits.

Wolfenstein II – The New Colossus

Remember the incredible Wolfenstein: New Order? Now imagine a superb FPS all beefed up for a sequel. With likeable heroes and terrifying villains, the game takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions as you battle high-tech battle hardened Nazis.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Naughty Dog carries on with its epic adventure series. As usual, the fourth installment of this franchise packs beautiful vistas, exciting action, and memorable characters.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins takes a turn from the older versions of series and takes a dark, dive into one of the series’ most tempting settings yet: ancient Egypt. You’ll be playing as Bayek of Siwa, who is compassionate, bold, and driven by revenge – a lot like Ezio. You’re taken on an intense story of pharaohs and corrupt leaders, heartbreaks, and the quandaries of the lower class in an era when they were routinely worked to death and nobody cared.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Like Shadow of Mordor that arrived before it, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is so much more than just another open-world. The storyline might seem similar to the Lord of the Rings with characters that come out of the novel.

Forza Motorsport 7

The time tested experience of Forza motorsport hasn’t changed much but the developers have baked in new benchmarks for this year’s edition. The sheer scale of the garage is unmatched by any other game on any console. Improvements to the driving, the sounds and the new dynamic weather system with dramatically better skies and lighting all get together to produce the best instalment of the series.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Just like its previous versions, Wildlands gets it perfect with its stunning graphics. This time the game is set in the South American country of Bolivia. Right from the start you’re free to roam the entire map, which includes jungles, mountains, deserts, salt flats, lakes, swamps, quarries, and caves. All of that has a major impact on your playing style.

Sonic Mania

Boss battles have never been better. Each boss requires a variety of different strategies, which isn't new, but Sonic Mania really updates some of its most basic gameplay structures, and draws from Sonic games outside of the traditional 2D platformers.

Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport is an excellently crafted online racing game. It’s extremely good-looking, well-presented, and has excellent handling.

Fifa 18

This one certainly needs no introduction. Electronic Arts has updated the mechanics of the game and included new cutscenes. Player movement and handling has also been vastly improved, and forming tactics is now easier than ever.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Death of the Outsider puts you in control of a charming but troubled character, who helps her dying mentor get revenge on a black-eyed God behind all the magic happenings since the original Dishonored series began.

Snipperclips

Snipperclips has a series of weird but interesting objectives which leads to cleaver and hilarious usage of this puzzler’s mechanics. It’s all about cutting your own characters to pieces to fit in to whatever colorful, lighthearted challenges it throws at you.

Need for Speed: Payback

A reboot of the iconic Need for Speed series. Packs a lot of bells and whistles it does get some things right. The graphics for one is stellar and the storyline is a lot like the Fast and Furious movies. It does have some elements of NFS Undercover but the makers could have worked a bit more on the story.

Prey

Prey feels both new and nostalgic all at once with its sophisticated techniques of accommodating RPG elements which are often missing from modern games. It has a beautiful science-fiction environment full of interactive elements, intrigue, and ever-present danger.