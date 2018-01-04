Here’s 5 surprising home remedies for acne

One of the most common skin conditions in the world happens to be acne, affecting millions at some point in their lives. It is often opined that conventional acne treatments are expensive and they often come up with a host of annoying side effects like dryness, irritation and redness. The same can be said for scars, which are very difficult to get rid off.

Here are 5 home remedies for acne and scars that can be put together at home.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting apple cider, or the unfiltered juice from pressed apples, according to Healthline. Just like other vinegars, apple cider fights various types of bacteria and viruses.

Succinic acid present in apple cider suppresses inflammation caused by P. acnes, which may prevent scarring. Besides, lactic acid improves the appearance of acne scars. Apple cider vinegar is also helpful in drying up excess oil that causes acne.

Apply equal amounts of apple cider vinegar, water and ½ tablespoon honey on the scars, after mixing the ingredients together. Leave it on for 5 minutes and wash it off with water. Repeat this process daily.

Honey and Cinnamon Mask

Honey and cinnamon are excellent sources of antioxidants and can fight bacteria and reduce inflammation – the two factors that trigger acne. Mix 2 tablespoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to form a paste. Apply it to your face and leave it there for about 10–15 minutes. Rinse off the mask and dry your face.

Apply Green Tea to Your Skin

Green tea is widely regarded to be very high in antioxidants and drinking it stimulates good health. While there aren’t any studies showing green tea drinking benefits when it comes to acne, applying it to skin seems to be helpful.

Steep the tea in boiling water for a few minutes and let it cool. Use a cotton ball to apply it on your skin. And then rinse it off with water.

Moisturize With Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a plant whose leave produce a clear gel that is added in ointments and soaps. They’re used to treat abrasions, rashes, burns and other skin conditions.

Scrape out the gel from the plant with a spoon, or simply buy it from a store (make sure it is pure aloe without any added ingredients). Apply the gel directly to your skin.

Lemons

Lemons can be used as exfoliants, skin lighteners, and disinfectants to minimise the appearance of scars and stop new pimples from forming. Use a cotton ball dipped in lemon juice to dab on the acne and then rinse with water.