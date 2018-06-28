Here's a style guide by ace cricketer Hardik Pandya for all the dusky men out there

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.52 pm April 09 2019, 4.52 pm

Without much of a second thought, cricketer Hardik Pandya is a lad with a fit bod and also happens to an all-rounder. Apart from being tagged as one of the most dependable player in the Indian cricket team, he has proved his skills in the field of modelling as well. Don't believe us? Keep reading. As we have compiled a list of pictures of Hardik Pandya which claims that he is not less than style god for dark Indian men.

Give your boring formal look some edginess by cropping your trousers at the ankles. Also, don't shy away from colouring and going for adventurous haircuts.

Make accessories your bae! It gives you that sexy swag vibe when added to one’s overall look.

The myth that dark guys needs to wear bright colours, needs to change and Hardik is here to change the rules. Go for bright colours like it's no one's business man. Look at Hardik rocking this red achkan.

Time to get adventurous with your ensemble pick. Well, who will refuse to give one's phone number when one looks like that?

Amp up your everyday look? Well, the key is to use tie pins and cufflinks for a polished and sexy looking appeal.

Take your fashion game to next level with a bold statement watch.

When in doubt, just go for a buzz cut and a well-tailored black suit.

Turtlenecks are in vogue. Wear them with TEE's for a very edgy look.

So what you waiting for? Go get that sexy Hardik Pandya look.