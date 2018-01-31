Heres everything you need to know about the Blue Moon 2018

Love to gaze at the moon? This is your lucky day today for on January 31 a rare celestial event will occur, called the Super Blue Blood moon. Wednesday will see star enthusiasts see a tri-celestial event where a Super moon, a Blue moon and a lunar eclipse will happen together. The world will experience this rare phenomenon after 150 years.

The celestial cross-over will occur between 4:21 PM and 9:38 PM. Metropolitans in India will experience the event separately. Mumbai- 6:27 PM, Chennai- 6:04 PM, Kolkata- 5:16 PM and Delhi- 5:53 PM. In case you are not be able to step out during this time, you can also catch the live streaming of the event on NASA’s website. This spectacle which will be visible across Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

The event which last occurred on 30th December 1982 will happen again when the moon, sun and earth aligns. You will even be able to see the changes in the position of the moon. During the total lunar eclipse, the Moon will be completely covered by the Earth’s shadow. While this is a common phenomenon, it will leave a faint red tint from behind the Earth. The scattering of sunlight from the Earth’s atmosphere is giving it the name Blue Moon.

Today’s celestial even is even more special because the Moon is now closest to the Earth. It will appear 30% brighter than the regular moon giving it the name, Super moon. This will mark the second Full moon day of the month.

As everyone readies to grace their terrace today, the Mumbai police put a humorous spin to the Blue Moon.