Here’s how astronauts are celebrating Christmas this year

While we are all looking forward to grand Christmas Day celebrations, astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be eating their Christmas dinner out of cans and pouches. Though we don’t know what’s on the menu, history tells us that it will most likely be turkey with corn bread stuffing, alongside green beans and mashed potatoes. There will be fruit salad, cranapple or chocolate cake, in accordance to the preferences of the astronauts.

Last year Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency let the world know of his Christmas dinner aboard the remote space station. The spread consisted of ox tongue, chicken supreme with morels and gingerbread. The year before that, British astronaut Tim Peake received packaged delicacies designed by chef Heston Blumenthal who teamed up with the UK Space Agency. Peake was on the ISS for only nine days when he received a helping of Blumenthal’s bacon sandwich and pudding.

Now this might come across as pretty awesome but for the guys up there, life isn’t easy. While we get to sit at the comfort of our homes and enjoy a freshly cooked meal, the astronauts’ meals come out of dehydrated packaging and tins. Most of the menu is made out of vacuum-packed food and drinks because water on onboard the ISS is abundant. The packaging also ensures that crumbs or spillages don’t damage the spacecraft’s equipment. The zero gravity atmosphere also spreads germs faster due to reduced gravitational pull.

Stuff like salt and pepper have to be suspended in liquid so the particles don’t float away! The lack of refrigerators on the ISS forces food to be put in vacuum-packed lockers using a special freeze-drying technique. If hot water is unavailable in the shuttle, astronauts might have to eat their food cold.So the next time you crib about your mom’s cooking, just remember, someone has it worse!​