Wondering what to by yourself this Holi? Here are 5 gadgets you can invest in

The festival of colours, Holi is a few days away and with the festivities taking up a lot of time, one might be unsure about what to get as gifts. Of course, Holi would mean a lot of water-based colours, so if you’re buying gadgets, you need to look out for ones that are waterproof. Here’s a list of what you can gift yourself, or others this Holi.

GoPro Hero 6

A solid choice for the adventurous ones. Even without a case, a Hero6 is waterproof up to 33 feet or 10 meters. Give order with your voice and enjoy 4k recordings.

Nikon CoolPix AW130

GoPro’s are usually a good choice for hardcore video buffs, but if your idea of Holi pics is a quick snapshot of your friends smearing colours at each other, the CoolPix AW130 is a great choice. The rugged looks are quite a head turner and it is waterproof up to 30 meters for 60 minutes. A shockproof body ensures that the 16MP shooter stays alive even after you drop it. The CoolPix AW130 lasts for about 370 shots and has NFC, GPS and Wi-Fi.

Backpack Pichkari

This is probably the best gift you could get this Holi. The worst thing that one can face on Holi is to run out of the supply of colours when it needs the most. With a pichkari attached to a backpack that can carry about 15 litres of colours, you can enjoy your day.

Apple Watch Series 3

The waterproof Apple Watch 3 is quite handy if you need to be connected and need constant notifications. Equipped with an array of sensors, the Apple Watch can detect your movements and give you a readout of the number of calories you spent, dodging sprays from others and running after your target.

Cat S60 smartphone

Though on the pricier side, not to mention being a tad outdated, the Cat S60 one beast of a smartphone that can survive just about any environment. It can survive up to an hour underwater up to 5 meters and comes equipped with a FLIR thermal imaging camera. The screen has a 1mm thick Gorilla Glass 4 protection and is powered by a Snapdragon 617 chip with 3GB RAM and Android 6. It also has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.