Here’s why asking Siri the meaning of ‘mother’ is not a good idea in front of kids

Apple’s virtual assistant Siri is rooted deep in its devices. The assistant helps us with numerous tasks, one of which includes looking up meanings of words on the internet. While all assistants are well known to come up with weird results once in a while, Siri topped the list with the most explicit response.

Here’s how to make Siri talk dirty. Activate Siri on your iPhone or Mac and ask it to define the word ‘mother’. The AI-powered assistant correctly brings up the answer and reads it aloud. But ‘mother’ has different meanings, and as such, Siri prompts the user if they want to read the next result. If you reply with yes, there’s an NSFW reply coming your way. First noted by Redditors, the second meaning of ‘mother’ is defined by Siri as ‘short for motherf****r.’ Well, well, well…

The reply did not go well with many users who slammed the voice assistant for coming up with such a response. According to Gizmodo, the answer works on just about all iDevices including the iPhone 5S to the iPads and computers sporting macOS.

Siri reportedly pulled the definition from the Oxford Dictionary which mentions ‘motherf****r’ as the secondary meaning of the word ‘mother’. Besides saying it out loud, Siri also lists the meaning in text format. The dictionary has four other sub-definitions of ‘mother’ but Siri skips all and heads right over to the one marked as ‘vulgar, slang’, without any warning.

Getting Siri to mutter expletives has become a sort of sport for many fans and many have discovered ways to fool the assistant into saying cuss words. However, Siri doesn’t take kindly to vulgarities thrown at it and rebukes you for cussing.