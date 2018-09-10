Hina Khan’s stylish London vacay is making us jealous!

Hina Khan is one stunning babe from the television industry and she needs no introduction. Right from her Bigg Boss days to even being a style inspiration to many, Hina enjoys a lot of fan following. The gorgeous lady is currently vacationing in London along with her family and the pictures from the trip are simply blissful.

Just a visit to her Instagram account and the photos from her exotic holidays will make you break your mundane schedule and rush for a lavish holiday ASAP.

Also a look at each of her stylish outfits and you literally want to owe one and all. From the sexy yellow skirt to even the red knitwear, everything we see is so freaking amazing. Like if you love fashionable things, you'll agree with us that no one from the TV business knows style like Hina does.

For the unaware, Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Before Bigg Boss 11, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up. Till then, keep the tripping images coming.