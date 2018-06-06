Hitman 2: Logo leaked, likely to be revealed on THIS date

The silent assassin is back! It has been two years since the critically acclaimed 2016 title and it looks like the next Hitman game will be announced on June 7. The official twitter account of Hitman tweeted a short clip which shows a blurred figure with the words Target Incoming. It quickly changes to the announcement date. Btw, it appears that the title of the upcoming game is Hitman 2. How do we know? Read on.

Good afternoon, 47. The profiles have been uploaded. Your next target is... pic.twitter.com/0l1Tyu4gho — HITMAN (@Hitman) June 4, 2018

Early on June 4, WB Games teased a 72-hour countdown timer for a livestream scheduled on June 7. The stream would show a pre-E3 revelation of an unannounced game. You can vaguely make out from the video that a pit crew is working on a race car, leading people to think that a racing game is on the cards. However, a Hitman 2 logo appeared on WB Games’ site for a brief moment before being taken down. Netizens with quick reflexes managed to grab a screenshot of it. The image has Hitman 2’s logo on it.

Let the countdown begin//72:00:00



Watch the LIVE reveal Thursday, 10:00am: https://t.co/cV6AxRxO06 pic.twitter.com/JCbuRVHVel — WB Games (@wbgames) June 4, 2018

WB Games’ countdown ends on June 7 and Hitman’s twitter announced June 7 in its short video. Get where we’re going? More confirmation? Look at the text on the logo and the clip from WB Games. Similar aren’t they?

Hitman 2 logo leaked on WB Games teaser site https://t.co/J0TpT5M5L1 pic.twitter.com/15akEA8o4H — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 4, 2018

Earlier in April, developer IO Interactive and Warner Bros signed a publishing and distribution agreement for Hitman. This led to Hitman: Definitive Edition to come up on the market on May 18. Thus it’s not surprising that Warner Bros is the likely publisher of Hitman 2.