Holy shit! Mascara kept on for decades leaves a woman with dangerous eye infection

This one is for all the makeup freaks out there! We’ve all had those nights when we come home all tired from work or a party, and all you want to do is slip into something comfy and sleep. Even though the voice inside us is screaming to take our makeup off, and wash our face, but the lazy bee inside us, takes us straight to the bed with concealer, eyeliner, and eyeshadow (or at least some of these products) on. But trust us, it is the most dangerous thing to do. The story of a woman named Theresa Lynch comes as a warning.

The 50-year-old-lady wore heavy eye makeup and mascara for 25 years but did not pay much concern to remove her makeup. And as a result, she began to experience painful swelling under her eye and later discovered something that will make anyone go scarred for life.

As those bumps would rub the surface of Theresa’s eyes every time she blinked (scary much), the lady had to seek medical help. This constant contact of the infection and her eye could have possibly resulted in blindness. Then Theresa went into surgery where Dr. Robaeo performed a 90-minute surgery to remove the bumps from under her eyelid.

So all you reading this story, please take note and make sure that you remove your makeup while you sleep.