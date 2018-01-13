Indian passports to be revamped, here’s what it means for you

The Ministry of External Affairs plans to do away with the last page of passports – the one featuring your address. The removal of the last page will make passports useless as a valid proof of address. The Ministry said that the idea of keeping the last page blank was to protect the private details of the passport-holder. It is unclear how much information this step could safeguard as the passport offices and immigration department still have all the details of every passport-holder in the country. Since passports will cease to be useable as address proof, this move could be seen as a major boost to Aadhaar cards.

Besides the removal of the last page of the passport, the MEA is also considering changing the colour of the Indian passports. Currently, passports are issued in three colours - white which is meant for government officials or people who visit foreign nations for official work of the government. Red - passports issued for diplomats and blue for common citizens.

Reports even suggest that the ministry is mulling changing the colour of the passport to orange. But this may only be for holders of the blue passport who require emigration check in a bid to make the process faster. But is making an orange passport even possible? After all, there is an international law. According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation — a United Nations body — passports can only be designed in shades of red, blue, green or black. If the orange passport does come through, the colour may be derived from red, but it will still stand out from the other shades of passport from around the world.

According to Hrant Boghossian, the vice president of Arton Group, which runs the Passport Index database, governments around the world choose the colour and design of passports for “many possible scenarios.”

The UK is thinking of reverting its passport colour from burgundy to blue to celebrate Brexit. Countries within the European Union tend to have burgundy passports while states from the Caricom (Caribbean Community and Common Market) use blue. This could be because of geographical or political reasons. Pakistan uses green passports as it is religiously significant to the country.

Passports that are currently in use will continue being valid, even after the issue of the new series of passports, up till their expiry date.