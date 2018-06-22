Instagram launches IGTV, lets you watch long videos without ads

At a time when more people are shooting videos in the vertical format, it only made sense that companies adapt to the format. In an event in San Francisco, Instagram announced that they will allow users to upload videos about an hour in length. Previously, the limit was set at a minute only. This is seen as direct competition to YouTube. To view and upload the longer videos, the company announced a new app called IGTV.

“It’s time for video to move forward, and evolve,” said Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom, at the event. “IGTV is for watching long-form videos from your favorite creators,” he added.

IGTV allows everyone to be a creator, except smaller and new accounts; but that feature will arrive soon. The vertical format videos can be uploaded through the website or the app. The app is available on Android as well as iOS. It can also be accessed through Instagram through a T-shaped button that appears on the top corner. We made it a dedicated app so you can tap on it and enjoy the video without all the distraction,” Systrom explained.

Notably, the IGTV app allows watching videos without any commercial breaks, at least, for now.

Once opened, the bottom of the app shows a number of videos that are trending, and has tabs that let you view videos from your followers as well. It also allows you to watch a video that you left off midway.

This introduction just gives social media enthusiasts another feature to burn their time with.