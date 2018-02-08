Intel’s smart glasses has no bells and whistles and that’s a good thing

Thanks to Intel, we finally have a smartwatch that looks like a normal spectacle. Unlike Snapchat’s Spectacle which has built-in cameras, this one is unlikely to creep you out. The Intel Vaunt has no cameras, buttons, LCDs, speakers or microphones. According to The Verge, when you wear the Vaunt glasses, “you see a stream of information on what looks like a screen — but it’s actually being projected onto your retina.”

Reports mention that with the prototype model, people around the reviewers could not tell if they wore a smart glass. Similar to what Google did, an early launch program will happen this year.

The Vaunt sounds like a marked departure from Google Glass and Microsoft’s Hololens, the latter plans to use AR for high end purposes. The Vaunt uses plastic frames which are lightweight and work with prescription as well as non-prescription lenses.

The distinguishing part of the Intel smart glass is that it packs in a low powered class one laser, a processor, a motion sensor, compass and Bluetooth. The laser emits a red image to your eye at 400 x 150 pixels. The image you see will always be in focus as the laser shoots right on your eyes.

According the Verge, future models might come with microphones installed. They might even have access to smart assistants such as Siri or Alexa. Currently, the models can be controlled using motion gestures such as nodding your head.

It’s unclear if Intel’s Vaunt will take off in the market, it does seem to be a smart glass that blends in easily with a people. As Tech Crunch says “the most promising version of ‘smart glasses’ we’ve yet seen.”​