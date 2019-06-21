Rushabh Dhruv June 21 2019, 8.54 am June 21 2019, 8.54 am

We all want to have a healthy lifestyle, but are we trying hard enough to get one? If you are the one who is really keen to get in shape then yoga can do wonders. Right from keeping your metabolism in track to enriching and giving you glowing skin, Yoga has been practised by many from years. This Indian exercise has been favourite of many Bollywood celebs as well, who swear by it to stay fit and fine. Ahead of International Yoga Day which will be celebrated on June 21, many celebs are sharing their yoga videos on their Instagram feed and they are motivational.

The latest one to take us on a tour with regards to her yoga regime is none other than TV and film actress, Mouni Roy. The Brahmastra babe shared a glimpse from her yoga session ahead of Yoga Day. In the said video, Mouni can be seen pulling a yoga asana. Known as Pincha Mayurasana, the yoga pose the Naagin actress is performing does not seem easy at all. However, this is not the first time Mouni has pulled a yoga asana as from quite a few days she has been sharing updates on IG.

Have a look at her latest video below:

View this post on Instagram पिंच मयूरासना #alilbiterryday #workinprogress Voice over by @rahul.p.patel A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 19, 2019 at 12:18am PDT

Not just Mouni Roy, but many other celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have time and again proved that they too love yoga.

Let's first talk about Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has been an avid follower of the Indian art, yoga for years. It was just a few days back when Shetty teased fans with her yoga video.

The young actress, Alia Bhatt also makes sure that she takes time out of her hectic work schedule and performs yoga for mental peace. Have a look at the video below:

Even though a mother, Bebo has always been known for her health and fitness regime. In fact, there was a time when she credited yoga and said it helped her regain weight from size zero.

View this post on Instagram Sweating it outttt!!!#besties #workoutbiddies! A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Aug 24, 2015 at 1:24am PDT

Malaika Arora needs no introduction! She's a fitness freak and also owns a yoga studio. Malaika makes sure to practice power yoga for a couple of hours every day. Her favourite yoga asana is the Padmasana which can help in alleviating physical ailments.