We all want to have a healthy lifestyle, but are we trying hard enough to get one? If you are the one who is really keen to get in shape then yoga can do wonders. Right from keeping your metabolism in track to enriching and giving you glowing skin, Yoga has been practised by many from years. This Indian exercise has been favourite of many Bollywood celebs as well, who swear by it to stay fit and fine. Ahead of International Yoga Day which will be celebrated on June 21, many celebs are sharing their yoga videos on their Instagram feed and they are motivational.
The latest one to take us on a tour with regards to her yoga regime is none other than TV and film actress, Mouni Roy. The Brahmastra babe shared a glimpse from her yoga session ahead of Yoga Day. In the said video, Mouni can be seen pulling a yoga asana. Known as Pincha Mayurasana, the yoga pose the Naagin actress is performing does not seem easy at all. However, this is not the first time Mouni has pulled a yoga asana as from quite a few days she has been sharing updates on IG.
Have a look at her latest video below:
पिंच मयूरासना #alilbiterryday #workinprogress Voice over by @rahul.p.patel
Not just Mouni Roy, but many other celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have time and again proved that they too love yoga.
Let's first talk about Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has been an avid follower of the Indian art, yoga for years. It was just a few days back when Shetty teased fans with her yoga video.
Today on the Yoga menu is Dynamic Suryanamaskar... the next level... trying to burn two big chunks of #Mysorepak from yesterday’s menu 😅🧘🏾♂💪 How to do it... Hasta Uttanasana Padahastasana Ashwa Sanchalanasana Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana Ashtanga Namaskarasana Bhujangasana Parvatasana Shirshasana Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana Ashtanga Namaskarasana Bhujangasana Parvatasana Ashwa Sanchalanasana Padahastasana Hasta Uttanasana Pranamasana From not being able to do the “Sirsasana” to doing it in the Suryanamaskar flow is a feat for me. So happy I can nail it now. This flow is like a full body workout, strengthening, toning and stretching your body and imagination. #mondaymotivation #nothingisimpossible #yoga #yogi #discipline #suryanamaskar #advance #practice #happiness #ssapp #simplesoulful #comingsoon
The young actress, Alia Bhatt also makes sure that she takes time out of her hectic work schedule and performs yoga for mental peace. Have a look at the video below:
Had the most amazing Anti Gravity Yoga Class today (yes we work out even on holiday 🤘) with my dearest one :) #antigravityyoga #girlpower @fsmaldives
Even though a mother, Bebo has always been known for her health and fitness regime. In fact, there was a time when she credited yoga and said it helped her regain weight from size zero.
Sweating it outttt!!!#besties #workoutbiddies!
Malaika Arora needs no introduction! She's a fitness freak and also owns a yoga studio. Malaika makes sure to practice power yoga for a couple of hours every day. Her favourite yoga asana is the Padmasana which can help in alleviating physical ailments.
#malaikasmondaymotivation .... Some #mondaymorningmotivation Yoga is a way of moving into stillness in order to experience the truth of who you are. – Erich Schiffmann Practicing brick yoga regularly at @thedivayoga has not only helped me improve my practice of yoga but continues to empower me to find my balance and fitness. #diva #divayoga @j.patsss @sarvesh_shashi
