iOS 12, new features and more! Here are the highlights from Apple’s developer conference

Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference, 2018 started off with a keynote and announced a host of updates for its operating systems. The conference discussed the all-new iOS 12 and some of its new features, getting Apple fans excited. Here’s a look at some of the most important announcements from the keynote.

Apple unveils iOS 12

This is the newest version of iOS and it comes with cool new features such as group FaceTime, new Animojis, improvements to Siri, improvements to augmented reality and better performance for older devices. Apple also announced a new file format for AR, making it clear that developers should now focus on iOS 12.

Augmented reality gets a rejig

Apple is releasing its ARKit 2.0 which is the revamped version of its AR development software. It allows better facial tracking, 3D detection, and better rendering.

Performance

Apple poked a jibe at Google noting that 81 percent of all the billion iOS devices run the latest update, compared to just 6 percent for Android users. This means that Apple cannot afford to lose out on its users with older phones. New features may slow older devices but Apple has to make sure they squeeze out as much performance as possible from older devices.

The next macOS is called Mojave

Mojave comes with a slew of new features including a dark mode which dims down just about everything that you see on your screen. Other improvements include controlling your HomePods from your Mac.

Apple’s smartwatches get watchOS 5

Apple Watch will get a bevy of features such as workout routines and using Siri like a walkie talkie.